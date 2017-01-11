Snow, Flooding to Continue in Placer County; Possible Avalanche Concerns Continue

North Tahoe Fire Protection District says deputies, firefighters, paramedics and trained volunteers will be going door to door to assess the health and welfare of residents in neighborhoods, especially elderly, mobility impaired and other at risk populations, between Timberland and Tahoma and to assess damage in the area.

Officials are asking friends and family to contact the Emergency Operations Center that has been established, in the case they have not heard from those known to be living in or visiting the affected area. The phone number is 530-584-2301. If there is an emergency, officials urge calling 911.

They are also asking area residents to check in with neighbors, especially those who are likely to be in need, to ensure they have adequate food, water and shelter.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Mike Schwartz stressed this is currently not an emergency operation but to identify shut-ins and check in on residents who may be in need of services.

Eastern Placer County:

A large avalanche fell on Alpine Meadows Rd. Tuesday morning damaging 10-15 homes. There has been some structural damage to the homes, but no foundation issues were found. There were no injuries at any of the events.

Residents around Lake Tahoe are advised that a moderate avalanche danger exists and will probably continue for the next day. For more information, check the Sierra Avalanche Center website at: www.sierraavalanchecenter.org.

Placer County offices in North Lake Tahoe are open with the exception of the Public Works office in Tahoe Vista, which will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to a tree that fell on the building during the peak of the storm. Any employees uncertain about their status should check in with their supervisor.

Dry Creek Community Park in western Placer County, off Walerga Road is currently closed.

SHELTERS

Daytime warming and charging center

Tahoe City Public Utility District

221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City

North Lake Tahoe Public Utility District customers are strongly urged to limit water usage as both water and sewer systems are running on generators.

Tree instability is very dangerous right now in the Tahoe Basin. The mix of extremely saturated soils and heavy snow, coupled with high winds experienced over the last few days, has created a risk of trees falling. Crews have responded to numerous downed power lines, caused both by the heavy snow and trees falling on the power lines. In addition, firefighters are responding to trees in homes which have displaced numerous people from their homes. Be careful and stay inside if safe and possible. If you see yellow or red tape, stay away.

Make sure you are monitoring your propane tank. Propane tanks that are covered in deep snow are at risk for leaks, as the weight of the heavy snow can cause fittings, joints, and sometimes even the entire tank to shift. This problem can be compounded by snow being cleared off roofs, driveways, and walkways onto tanks, lines, and fittings. Large piles of snow surrounding tanks and lines can also prevent leaking gas from escaping thus creating a huge pocket of gas that could fuel a massive explosion or leak into your home.

For information on California road closures visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/.

Truckee Donner PUD says crews began working overnight to restore power which was lost after a tree fell near Coachland Tuesday night. They say even after power is restored they still expect outages in small pockets.

To report downed trees or flooding during normal business hours, call Public Works at 530-889-7565 in Placer County. During after-hours and weekends, call the public information line at 530-886-5310 to notify Public Works field personnel.

The Postal Service has restored full service to most area Post Offices. A combination of access issues and lack of power forced USPS to temporary suspend service at nine area offices.

Currently, Homewood, Tahoma and Crystal Bay have mailbox service only, but there are no retail offerings until power is restored.

Customers with home delivery are encouraged to clear their mailboxes as soon as practical.

“Our carriers are out in full force with medications, correspondence, ordered goods and checks,” said Manager of Postal Operations Suzanne Phillips. “However we need access to the mailbox to make these deliveries.”

Additionally, power interruptions have impacted many retail operations in the High Sierra, including the towns of Susanville, Westwood, Janesville and Standish, limiting services to package pickup and simple cash transactions.

The Placer County Flood Control and Water Conservation District advises residents to:

Avoid areas subject to sudden flooding;

Avoid trying to cross flowing streams where water is above the knees because residents could be swept away by strong currents;

Not sightsee in flooded areas or try to enter areas blocked off by local authorities;

Avoid unnecessary trips, and dress warmly and advise others of destinations when traveling during storms.

Monitor radio, television or online news sites for emergency information and instructions from authorities;

Keep vehicles fueled in case power outages interrupt service station operations;

Know safe routes from home or work that lead to higher ground;

Store drinking water in closed, clean containers in case water service is interrupted;

If flooding is likely and time permits, move essential items and furniture to higher ground, such as the upper floors of homes;

If advised by local authorities to leave home, move to safe areas promptly before access is cut off by flood waters.

