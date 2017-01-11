Washoe County: State Officials Tour Flood Affected Areas

State officials toured Reno, Sparks and Washoe County on Friday to assess damage from recent storms and flooding to determine if the region is eligible for federal assistance.

Crews from the City of Reno, City of Sparks, Washoe County and the State have worked throughout the week to determine the cost of damages incurred and are still asking the public to report damages.

“We can’t guarantee that by reporting damages residents will receive federal assistance,” Washoe County Manager John Slaughter said. “But by reporting the most accurate assessments, it gives us the best chance to help the community put the pieces back together.”

Residents should call 2-1-1 or toll-free at 1-866-535-5654 for weekend damage assessments, or go online at www.nevada211.org.

All the information collected from regional agencies will be reported to the Nevada Division of Emergency Management. From there, information will be submitted to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX. If assessments meet FEMA thresholds, agencies and the public may be eligible for federal assistance.

Local agencies toured the hardest-hit areas on Friday in the Red Rock/Rancho Haven area, the Sparks industrial area, Hidden Valley, Autumn Hills and other locations. See map of some of the areas. While the total damage is expected to be in the millions of dollars, a total estimate will be gathered over the weekend and won’t be known until sometime next week.

While the storms have subsided over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Reno is watching a storm that is expected next week. Because the area received so much moisture, future storms can present flood risk. Because of that, residents are asked to keep flood preparations in place, including sandbags.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag information is available at the following links:

Washoe County - Workers are constantly replenishing sand supplies. If one location is out of sand, please visit another location.

City of Reno - Sandbags are currently available at the Corp Yard location only.

City of Sparks - Sandbags are currently available at the Shelly Park and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex locations only.

Weather conditions are changing rapidly. For the most up-to-date information, please visit The National Weather Service’s website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/rev/.

Avalanche Warning:

Local agencies are advising residents to be aware of downed trees and power lines in the Incline Village area. The avalanche warning in the Sierra is “Moderate.” The Shelter In Place alert for residents in Crystal Bay and above Mt. Rose Hwy has been lifted.

Residents are asked to call 211 if they see downed trees and/or power lines. No houses have ever been seriously damaged from large avalanches in Crystal Bay, but there is always a possibility. Stay away from uphill windows and doors.

Boil Water Warning:

The Boil Water Warning for River Belle Mobile Home Park in Verdi has been lifted. Areas served by TMWA were never affected.

Other hazards and road conditions:

The Nevada Highway Patrol says SR341/Geiger Grade was closed at the Washoe/Storey County line due to a mudslide. NHP says it is now open.

In all areas of northern Nevada, there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground. Trees could fall without warning.

Gerlach State Route 446 between Sutcliffe and Nixon is inaccessible and is closed indefinitely. State Route 447 is open between Wadsworth, Nixon and Gerlach. For more information, please visit nvroads.com. Residents in the area with questions should call 775-574-2426.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office continues to warn the public to pay attention to road signs that advise of impassable conditions over the Donner Pass area. Multiple vehicles have been stuck on Henness Pass Road above Dog Valley. This is not a safe I-80 alternate route, despite some GPS directions.

Public asked to help by reporting flood damages:

As people return to their homes and businesses and begin to clean up damages, Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks emergency officials are asking people to report damage by calling 775-337-5800 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This information is critical to helping officials clean up and plan for future flooding. The information you provide helps scientists with future planning and identifies areas where water-diversion plans could be implemented.

It is advisable to document and photograph personal property repairs, damages and debris removal.

State, county and city officials are assessing damages and could seek federal assistance, including the possibility of federal assistance to individual property owners.

Public safety is of the utmost importance when cleaning up after flood damage. The Washoe County Health District has released important information on this process, including safety tips.

Now is a good time for people to review their personal insurance plans and make sure their coverage is up-to-date. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to make sure their insurance plans cover flooding.

Pyramid Lake Closure:

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has closed all fishing and boating activities at Pyramid Lake until further notice.

The tribe says this action is to ensure public safety due to hazardous road conditions, and power and water outages in the Sutcliffe area. Authorities are urging people to stay away from the area for the time being.

With current weather conditions, expected snow melt has prompted the need for more sandbags to prepare in the event of possible flooding in the Pyramid Lake Reservation area. The tribe is calling for available volunteers ASAP at the NEVCO building in Wadsworth, located on Brady Street, from State Route 447.

For more information, call the Tribal Emergency Operations at 775-574-2426.

Community Resources:

The Red Cross is prepared to open shelters if needed. They are also assessing damages in the region and offering cleaning supplies and food as residents return home. If you would like to donate or are in need of services, please call the Red Cross at 775-856-1000.

If you need food, clothing or furniture, please contact the Salvation Army at 775-688-4555.

For power outage information, please visit NVEnergy.com/outage.

City of Sparks update:

The City of Sparks is asking residents to park their personal vehicles in their driveways and/or garages for the next several days to allow City crews to clean up mud and debris throughout Sparks’ neighborhoods caused by the flood events that occurred earlier this week.

“We really appreciate the cooperation of our citizens as we tackle cleaning up our communities,” said Ron Korman, Sparks Public Works Manager. “We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support we have received during the last week, and continue to ask for your patience.”

In addition, residents should shovel snow into their own yards, not public streets. It is illegal to shovel snow into City streets. The melted snow could cause additional flooding issues, and snowplows will eventually push the snow back into the private property.

For more information from the City of Sparks, please visit cityofsparks.us/floodinfo.

How to get information:

Officials will be updating media and the public continuously at www.washoecounty.us.

For information, please call 775-337-5800 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Residents with questions should call 2-1-1.

People are urged to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NVFlood17.

Due to hazardous weather conditions and power outages, IVGID Administrative, Public Works Offices, Diamond Peak, and the Incline Village Recreation Center are closed today, and will re-open tomorrow 8 a.m., providing conditions allow. Group fitness classes and programs are also cancelled today.

For water or sewer emergencies please call (775) 832-1203, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

According to Waste Management, they won't be servicing their routes today due to the blizzard conditions in Incline Village. Call (775) 831-2971 for trash related questions.

Truckee Police say utility companies in that area are working as quickly as possible to restore power, but there is no estimated time for restoration to all customers. If your cell-phone is your primary means of communications, consider conserving power on devices you would use for emergencies until you can charge the device.

As of 5:50 p.m, Thursday, TDPUD released the following statement regarding power outages:

"We continue to respond to power outages. Crews have been working day and night to repair the storm damage and have reduced the number of customers without power to just over 600. We plan to work through the night to restore power to more customers. Within the 600 customers currently out of power, there are approximately 10 main incidents plus a larger number of isolated homes with damage to their individual power feeds. If anyone sees downed power lines (or trees on power lines), stay away from the lines and call TDPUD immediately at 530-587-3896 to report the problem. Please be aware of many TDPUD and other emergency crews working around town to restore services and only drive when necessary, slow down, and be safe. Call the TDPUD at 530-587-3896 to report any on-going outages and visit this website for updates.

Travel should be restricted to only essential needs. Police can reach residents in the event of an emergency, however roadways may not have been fully plowed yet and vehicles getting stuck will impact our ability to respond to emergencies. The DPW snow removal schedule throughout the night was heavily impacted by significant snow accumulation and downed trees throughout the community. Crews worked throughout the night to open major roadways in Town but some secondary roads have not been reached. Some roadways could be impassable.

Some other issues:

• The Town of Truckee Department of Public Works is addressing issues as quickly as possible during this snow event. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding. Please do not use 911 to report non-life threatening emergencies. Use (530) 550-2320 to contact the Police Department.



• It is highly advisable to not drive through uncleared streets and to limit travel unless absolutely necessary. Due to the heavy snow fall amounts, Cal-Trans has restricted SR-267 to 4-wheel drive vehicles only (they are not allowing vehicles with chains over Brockway Summit). This is example of the issues being faced region wide by all public service



• Be safety conscious about using candles and secondary heat sources during the power outage. These devices produce Carbon Monoxide (CO), an odorless and colorless gas that can cause death. Make sure you have a working CO detector in your residence and precautions to avoid CO exposure.



• The Town of Truckee is operating on a reduced schedule today for all non-essential services. Police and Public Works crews are fully staffed, but other personnel are still attempting to dig out and arrive at work. Call ahead if you have questions or needs to save a trip.

PW and the Police Department remain available 24 hrs a day to respond to emergencies.