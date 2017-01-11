Gov. Sandoval Orders Flags at Half-Staff for North Las Vegas Police Detective

Governor Brian Sandoval has ordered flags to fly at half-staff beginning today, Wednesday, January 11th through sunset on January 17th in honor of North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque.

Parque died Saturday morning, about 12 hours after the three-vehicle collision in which he was one of four people injured.

Police say Parque was on-duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court. A driver heading southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard entered the lanes of oncoming traffic and struck Parque's vehicle.

The 32-year-old detective was remembered as a 10-year veteran of the force who took pride in serving his community. In addition, Parque was remembered as a loving husband and father.

