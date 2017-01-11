NV Energy Reports Nearly 6,000 Customers Without Power Across Northern Nevada

According to NV Energy, nearly 6,000 customers are without power all across Northern Nevada due to the weather.

The largest outage is in Washoe County and affects more than 5,100 customers. Smaller outages are in Douglas County.

High winds, heavy rain/snow and flooding are causing multiple outages throughout northern Nevada including Reno, Carson/Douglas County and Lake Tahoe. Our crews are on scene or in route to work on restoring power to all customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

LAKE TAHOE CUSTOMERS – During Tuesday’s white out and blizzard conditions in Lake Tahoe we had limited access to our equipment and power lines. We currently have multiple crews in the Lake Tahoe area that are trouble shooting and making repairs. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Please consider any downed power lines as live and dangerous and remain a safe distance from them. Report any downed lines or outages to us or call 9-1-1.