Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations

Flood Warning:

Washoe County: urban areas and small streams until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Douglas County, Carson City: until 5:45 a.m. Wednesday

Truckee at Vista

The severe weather in our region has caused the following road closures:

Northbound Rock Boulevard at Hymer

Toll Road

I-80 in Placer County to Washoe County

Washoe County I-80 from Colfax to CA Stateline

US-50 from mile post 52.1 to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado Count y

y Mt. Rose Highway from Apollo Way/Fairview Drive to Douglas Fir Drive

SR-207 in both directions between Foothill and Tramway due to a sinkhole.

due to a sinkhole. I-80 West at the California State Line due to zero visibility over Donner Summit

SR-342 from mile post 0.0 in Lyon County to mile post 3.0 in Storey County

E. Glendale Ave

Meredith Way

Franklin Way

The city of Sparks recommends that everyone should avoid the following areas that are heavily impacted by flash floods:

Springland Drive between Lida Lane and Sparks Boulevard.

Sparks Boulevard and Eagle Pass Road

El Rancho Drive between G Street and Victorian Avenue

Rock Boulevard underpass at Interstate 80

Coney Island Drive and Linda Way

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Steamboat Creek through 1:30 am on Wednesday.

Evacuation shelter: According to The Sparks Police Department Sparks High School will be used as shelter if necessary due to flooding.

Sandbag Locations:

Shadow Mountain Park 3300 Sparks Bl

Shelly Park 2901 N Truckee Ln

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.

Help us cover the storm by sending pictures and tips to producers@ktvn.com or by posting them to our Facebook page.

For the latest on other area weather conditions, go to http://www.ktvn.com/weather