Flood Warning in Effect Overnight; Road Closures, Evacuation Centers and Sandbag Locations

Flood Warning: 

  • Washoe County: urban areas and small streams until 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Douglas County, Carson City: until 5:45 a.m. Wednesday
  • Truckee at Vista

The severe weather in our region has caused the following road closures:

  • Northbound Rock Boulevard at Hymer
  • Toll Road
  • I-80  in Placer County to Washoe County
  • I-80 from Colfax to CA Stateline
  • US-50 from mile post 52.1 to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County
  • Mt. Rose Highway from Apollo Way/Fairview Drive to Douglas Fir Drive 
  • SR-207 in both directions between Foothill and Tramway due to a sinkhole.
  • I-80 West at the California State Line due to zero visibility over Donner Summit 
  • SR-342 from mile post 0.0 in Lyon County to mile post 3.0 in Storey County 
  • E. Glendale Ave
  • Meredith Way
  • Franklin Way

The city of Sparks recommends that everyone should avoid the following areas that are heavily impacted by flash floods: 

  • Springland Drive between Lida Lane and Sparks Boulevard.
  • Sparks Boulevard and Eagle Pass Road
  • El Rancho Drive between G Street and Victorian Avenue
  • Rock Boulevard underpass at Interstate 80
  • Coney Island Drive and Linda Way

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood warning for Steamboat Creek through 1:30 am on Wednesday. 

Evacuation shelter: According to The Sparks Police Department Sparks High School will be used as shelter if necessary due to flooding. 

Sandbag Locations: 

  • Shadow Mountain Park 3300 Sparks Bl
  • Shelly Park 2901 N Truckee Ln

