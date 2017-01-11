Carson Valley Recovers from Flood, Preps for Blizzard

The rapid rise of the Carson River in Douglas County had residents on edge and a major highway closed since Monday afternoon.

The river reached a crest of 11.04 feet on Tuesday afternoon, which is in the “major” flood category. While above the flood stage of 10.0 feet it was nowhere near the record crest of 17.2 feet. That flooding level pushed water over all lanes of Highway 395 in Carson Valley near Stephanie Way. Northbound traffic was flowing Tuesday, while southbound traffic was down to one lane until about noon.

With the flood water now receding, Douglas County emergency management officials are assessing the damage and hoping to secure state funding to help with the cleanup and repairs.

“It's kind of painful because you got to go out and take a look at all the infrastructure damage we've had on the roads and utilities. And then also see what what's happened to the public and our houses and our communities and you gotta see how bad the storm was while doing your job but also see those people that have suffered a loss and have that empathy for them,” says David Fogerson of the East Fork Fire Protection District.

Fogerson says there were no reports of any injuries from the flooding in Douglas County.

The small town of Genoa was one of the areas hardest hit. Dr. Patrick Seward lives there and said he was very worried about all of the water flowing off the mountain and into his back yard. “So close, so very close. Within inches it would have started flooding us,” Seward said.

With the temperatures turning colder, Seward is bracing for what’s next. “The water has gone down almost 100-percent, now we have to get ready for snow,” said Seward.

Douglas County residents needing information about the flooding or help with the recovery effort can call 775-782-9099 or 775-783-6404.