Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Flood Information

From the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, dated 1/10/17 6:00 pm:

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has mobilized for recovery after flood.

Information for the Sutcliffe area:

EMERGENCY POINT OF CONTACT

Don Pelt (775)560-4417 / EOC (Nixon) (775)574-2426

RED CROSS I MEALS

Ready to eat meals will be delivered to the Sutcliffe Marina this evening beginning with dinner after 5:30 p.m. Red Cross will provide 3 meals a day as needed with cold breakfast in the a.m.

STATUS OF WATER

Due to flood related damage Sutcliffe water service will be out until this can be repaired. The Tribe is looking at alternatives to assist residents at this time. There will be Sani-Huts and Water Deliveries based at the Marina also. Volunteers are delivering water to homes as soon as they are shipped into the Sutcliffe area. Please contact PUD (775)574-1050 for more information.

ELDER / HOMEBOUND ASSISTANCE

Please contact Harrison Eben@ (775)217-8603 or Charlene Dressler@ (775)770-4941 who can coordinate delivery of water & Red Cross meals.

WOOD FOR ELDERS / HOMEBOUND

Please contact Mervin Wright, Jr. at (775)574-1050.

POWER

Power restored after 5:30 p.m.

SHELTER

Due to weather damage the Sutcliffe Community building is not open. Shelter will be designated at the Pyramid Lake Marina/Ranger Departments. Charlene Dressler (775)770)4941 is POC however for now please SHELTER IN PLACE.

PYRAMID LAKE HEAL TH CLINIC

A mobile medical unit will be set up at the Pyramid Lake Marina and staff for medical emergencies & monitoring at 9:00 a.m. Pharmacy will also be set up to ensure access to much needed medicine. Contact (775)575-1018 for more information.

SCHOOL CLOSURE:

Pyramid Lake Schools are on a delayed start.