Evacuations in Lyon County as Carson River Swells

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office tells us that they have evacuated residents living on Harbor Road and Marina Drive in Dayton due to flooding.

Officials say the river hasn’t crested yet, but they anticipate that it could Tuesday night. They are asking people to stay out of the Harbor Road and Marina Drive in Dayton and to avoid the riverbanks.  

Lyon County officials say River Road in Dayton is closed between Cardelli Road and Segale Road because of a washout.

NDF and county crews  began sandbagging flooded areas around the river around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and continued working into the evening. 

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is posting updates to their Facebook page

