Washoe County Sheriff Seeks Suspect in Battery at Medical Examiner's Office

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect of a reported battery at the Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives say that on Sunday, January 8 sometime between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, an unknown suspect gained entrance to the Medical Examiner’s facility located at 10 Kirman Avenue and attacked an employee.

Authorities say that the suspect fled the location before officers from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department had arrived on scene. They say the employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.

Officers say there is very little known about the suspect but has been described as a male of unknown race with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives are asking for any information from the public that can help to identify the suspect in their investigation.

Anyone who has information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.