Washoe County Offers Tips and Asks Public to Report Flood Damage

Washoe County is providing information for the public following the flood and is asking for help in reporting any damage.

From Washoe County:

In all areas of northern Nevada, there is a continuing risk of falling trees due to high winds and saturated ground. Trees could fall without warning.

Gerlach State Route 446 between Sutcliffe and Nixon is inaccessible and is closed indefinitely; see photo on Twitter. State route 447 is open between Wadsworth, Nixon and Gerlach. For more information, please visit nvroads.com.

Weather conditions are changing rapidly. For the most up to date information, please visit The National Weather Service’s website at http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/rev/.

Public asked to help by reporting flood damages:

As people return to their homes and businesses and begin to clean up damages, Washoe County, City of Reno and City of Sparks emergency officials are asking people to report damage by calling 775-337-5800 between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This information is critical to helping officials clean up and plan for future flooding. The information you provide helps scientists with future planning and identifies areas where water-diversion plans could be implemented.

It is advisable to document and photograph personal property repairs, damages and debris removal.

State, county and city officials are assessing damages and could seek federal assistance, including the possibility of federal assistance to individual property owners.

Public safety is of the utmost importance when cleaning up after flood damage. The Washoe County Health District has released important information on this process, including safety tips.

Now is a good time for people to review their personal insurance plans and make sure their coverage is up-to-date. Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to make sure their insurance plans cover flooding.

Boil Water Warning:

Residents of the River Belle Mobile Home Park in Verdi are asked to boil water for at least 10 minutes until further notice.

Areas serviced by Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) are not affected by this warning. Water in the Autumn Hills area is safe to drink and the sewage system is fully functional.

Community Resources:

The Red Cross shelters are transitioning into a standby state, which means they could reopen if the weather dictates. They are also assessing damages in the region and offering cleaning supplies and food as residents return home. If you would like to donate or are in need of services, please call the Red Cross at 775-856-1000.

If you need food, clothing or furniture, please contact the Salvation Army at 775-688-4555.

For power outage information, please visit NVEnergy.com/outage.

City of Sparks update:

For more information from the City of Sparks, please visit cityofsparks.us/floodinfo.

Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) update:

To make traveling in the community easier during the flood emergency and aftermath, RTC transit services are FREE through Tuesday, January 10th at 11:59 pm. Everyone is urged to sign up for transit alerts at www.rtcwashoe.com as routes may be impacted by flooding. The RTC urges everyone to be safe and cautious during severe weather.

How to get information:

Officials will be updating media and the public continuously at www.washoecounty.us.

For information, please call 775-337-5800 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

People are urged to join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NVFlood17.