Avalanche Warnings in Effect for Lake Tahoe Area

From North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District:

In the past several hours’ wind speeds and snowfall rates have increased dramatically. Cornices along the ridge above Crystal Bay will be getting large enough to fall off their own weight and trigger long-running avalanches that could reach the homes below.

We advise all residents to stay indoors until further notice.

Avalanches large enough to break trees and move cars have occurred in Crystal Bay under similar storm circumstances. No houses have ever been seriously damaged from large avalanches in Crystal Bay, but there is always a first time. Stay away from uphill windows and doors just in case. Please be aware of blocked vents due to high levels of snow accumulation. This advisory may last for the next 24+ hours depending on how long the storm lasts. Road crews will not be plowing streets until further notice. Residents will be notified as soon as possible when the Advisory is lifted. Click on the following link for affected streets in the Crystal Bay area: https://www.washoecounty.us/outreach/_files/dept-cmo/avalanche-documents.pdf

Backcountry travel is not advised at this time.

If you live in the Crystal Bay area, you may have received a reverse 911 call made by Washoe County Emergency Management advising you of the situation this morning.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD), Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Washoe County Emergency Management encourage all to sign up for regional alerts to ensure you are informed of emergency events occurring in the region.

Please visit www.readywashoe.com to register and for more information on emergency preparedness.

For Washoe County announcements and updates, please visit https://www.washoecounty.us/outreach.

For current avalanche, snow and weather information for the greater Lake Tahoe area, please visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/.

From Washoe County:

From Truckee Fire Protection District:

Recently Placer County Office of Emergency Services sent a phone message to Placer County residents in the southwest corner of the Donner Lake area along the streets of Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and parts of South Shore Dr. concerning avalanche danger. Since many of these streets also run in the Town of Truckee, we wanted to make sure and provide similar information to our residents.

Residents of the south west Donner Lake area along Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and parts of South Shore Dr. are advised that a HIGH avalanche danger exists and will probably continue for the next few days. Homes along Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and South Shore Dr., are in an avalanche zone due to the slopes above them and may consider evacuating. Even though there are many areas of heavy forest above these homes, avalanches can run into areas of mature forest. A backcountry avalanche warning is in effect in the Truckee – Tahoe area. Travel in avalanche terrain, on or below slopes 30 degrees and steeper is not recommended. For more information, check the Sierra Avalanche Center website at www.sierraavalanchecenter.org.

From Mono County:

The accumulation of several feet of new snow paired with gusty winds is increasing the potential for large avalanches to occur tonight through Wednesday morning. The areas and roads most at risk are Twin Lakes Road past Twin Lakes Resort, Crowley Lake Drive from the north end at Hwy 395 to McGee Creek Road, and Rock Creek Road from Hwy 395. The Swall Meadows avalanche paths may also be at risk. Road crews have been instructed to refrain from plowing the above-mentioned roads. Evacuations are not being ordered at this time; however, residents should be advised of the potential for avalanche activity.