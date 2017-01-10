Panasonic Holds Hiring Event Wednesday in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panasonic Holds Hiring Event Wednesday in Reno

Panasonic is holding a hiring event on Wednesday, January 11 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. 

Panasonic has announced it is hiring for the following positions at the Gigafactory east of Sparks.

  • Material Handler
  • Production Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians
  • Shift Leads

Panasonic says applicants must be open to 12 hour day/nights shifts.

The event will be held at:
Regional Public Safety Training Center
5190 Spectrum Blvd.
Reno, NV 89506

They are asking applicants to RSVP with a resume to penarecruiting@us.panasonic.com and you will be entered to win a ride in their Tesla the night of the event with names drawn every hour on the hour.

They are also saying that professional dress and five copies of your resume are required at the hiring event and walk-ins will be accepted, upon space availability.

Panasonic says it will produce lithium ion cells for electric vehicles and other innovation products at the Gigafactory.

For additional job information go to PanasonicNV.com

