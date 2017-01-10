El Dorado Declares State of Emergency Due to Weather Damage

From El Dorado County:

El Dorado County has declared a local state of emergency due to damage to local infrastructure from the recent weather events.

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on January 10, 2016, in unanimous vote, declared the emergency after getting a report on damage to local infrastructure by County staff.

The following is some of the current infrastructure problems due to the recent weather events:

* Cosumnes Mine Road – Closed at the bridge over the North Fork of the Cosumnes River with a failed approach

* Fort Jim Road – Closed at the Placerville end with a failing culvert that has caused extensive road damage

* Kyburz Drive – Closed road with debris blocking the culvert and creating flooding

* Land Slides – Numerous landslides on Salmon Falls Road and Rock Creek Road

* Tree Fallings – There are numerous temporary road closings in the County due to over 50 downed trees

* Flooding – County staff are responding to flooding calls and the damage in these areas are uncertain at this time

The above are a few examples of why the Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency. The emergency will allow County staff to more efficiently start the process of recovery and rebuilding of County infrastructure.

If you have any knowledge of damage to County infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) contact the County at the following phone number: 530-642-4909.

