NDOC: Jean Conservation Camp Walkaway Taken Into Custody - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOC: Jean Conservation Camp Walkaway Taken Into Custody

Posted: Updated:
April Barth April Barth

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has been recaptured after she walked away from Jean Conservation Camp near Las Vegas on January 9th.

NDOC says 30-year-old April Barth was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Monday afternoon.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a NDOC-related warrant. They say she currently no new charges and will be returned to Florence McClure Women's Correction Center.

Barth arrived at NDOC from Clark County, September 13, 2016, and was serving 12 to 48 months for Attempted Grand Larceny.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.