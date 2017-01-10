NDOC: Jean Conservation Camp Walkaway Taken Into Custody

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has been recaptured after she walked away from Jean Conservation Camp near Las Vegas on January 9th.

NDOC says 30-year-old April Barth was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police Department on Monday afternoon.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a NDOC-related warrant. They say she currently no new charges and will be returned to Florence McClure Women's Correction Center.

Barth arrived at NDOC from Clark County, September 13, 2016, and was serving 12 to 48 months for Attempted Grand Larceny.