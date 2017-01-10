NV Energy Reports Nearly 7,000 Reno Area Customers Were Without Power

UPDATE: NV Energy is reporting that approximately 2,500 customers are still without power as of 3:45 pm on Tuesday.

NV Energy reports that nearly 7,000 Reno area customers are currently without power.

The two biggest outages are affecting residents in the 89502 & 89509 zip codes.

NV Energy says most of the outages are equipment-related, and power restoration should occur by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

