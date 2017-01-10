Approximately 650 Sutcliffe Residents Without Power, Water - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Approximately 650 Sutcliffe Residents Without Power, Water

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say approximately 650 residents in the Sutcliffe area near Pyramid Lake are currently without power or water due to the storm. 

The Red Cross is helping supply water and portable toilets are being delivered to the area to help affected residents. 

There’s no estimate on when the services will be restored. 

Affected residents are encouraged to contact Ben John at PUD at 775-574-0101 if they have any questions. 

