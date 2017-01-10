After the Floods: Road Debris Damage

Our last storm is still causing damage from road debris that remains after the floods, damaging cars. Tuesday was a busy day for glass installer Randy Lenz at Reno's Brite Glass windshield repair shop on Gentry Way. As he meticulously polished up a new windshield out of the box, he told us, "I'm getting ready to prime. It's got to be extremely clean before you prime anything." Watching the work, auto glass manager R.W. Stone told us, "We're busy, yeah. I mean right now, we're booked out 4 days right now."

It was a busy day too at ABC Lock & Glass on Prater Way. This is the season of cracked windshields. Glass supervisor Marty Maher told us, "We get a lot of broken windshields in the winter time, mostly because of the dirt and the debris on the road." Maher says something as small as a grain of sand, can crack a windshield: "The cars in front of you are also going very fast, so anything their tires pick up are coming at you just as fast as you're going behind them."

Road debris is why the glass cracks, and there's plenty of that now after the floods. Stacked up at Brite Glass are dozens of new windshields awaiting their new resting places, on the cars and trucks that bear the brunt of winter's wrath. Repair shops like this stock up, and work the glue guns. Randy finishes up on an SUV that got hit with a blast of sand from a recently dried out road. He told us, "This guy just picked up a lot of debris, and it was just scratched and nicks and stuff."

Another customer was just driving under a bridge. R.W. Stone said that as it was driving underneath, a snowplow was plowing above: "The snow and ice went over the top and broke the windshield on their vehicle and it broke it pretty bad. I'm surprised they could drive back."

It’s an expensive fix. A Jeep Cherokee sits in R.W.'s lot while its driver gets an estimate: $325 plus tax. To avoid the hassle and cost, the guys have some advice. Maher at ABC Lock & Glass told drivers, "Stay back a little bit further, big trucks, anything carrying sand, rocks, anything like that." But if you don't escape the dreaded crack...try to keep your defroster on low. R.W. Stone says, "Don't put it on full blast on that crack, because the change in climate will crack it even further."