Inmate Dies at Ely State Prison

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate has died at the Ely State Prison in Ely.

Authorities say 38-year-old Joe Nathan Scott was housed alone and was discovered unresponsive in his cell at breakfast time on Tuesday. Medical staff responded and immediately began life saving measures which were unsuccessful.

Scott was committed from Washoe County on May 1, 2013, and was serving 216 months to Life with the Possibility of Parole for Second Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon enhancement.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Next of kin have been notified.