1868 FC Signs Former Seattle Sounders Superdraft Pick Jimmy Ockford

.Braden Shipley got the start for the Aces, falling to 5-5 on the season. The Nevada right-hander allowed 8 runs on 10 hits and struck out five in five innings of work.More >>
.Braden Shipley got the start for the Aces, falling to 5-5 on the season. The Nevada right-hander allowed 8 runs on 10 hits and struck out five in five innings of work.More >>
Kristopher Negrón led the Aces offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.More >>
Kristopher Negrón led the Aces offensively, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.More >>
The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest. six...More >>
The Reno Aces back-and-forth game one against the Fresno Grizzlies ended in an eight to five Reno victory Friday night at Chukchansi Park. The Aces plated runs in all but two innings in the three-plus hour contest. six...More >>