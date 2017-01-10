1868 FC Signs Former Seattle Sounders Superdraft Pick Jimmy Ockf - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

1868 FC Signs Former Seattle Sounders Superdraft Pick Jimmy Ockford

From Reno 1868 FC: 

Reno 1868 FC has signed Jimmy Ockford, pending the United Soccer League and federation approval. Ockford is expected to play a crucial defensive role alongside Brenton Griffiths and Jordan Murrell.

“Jimmy (Ockford) is a very solid center back and a proven leader,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “I believe he will make a big impact this year.”

Ockford, 24, played three years at Mount St. Mary’s University before he transferred to the University of Louisville for his senior year in 2014. At Louisville, he scored four goals and helped the team record nine clean sheets on its way to winning the American Athletic Conference regular season title. Ockford was then honored as the AAC Defender of the Year. 

After graduating from Louisville, Ockford was acquired in the second round of the 2014 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by Seattle Sounders FC. In the following years, he played for the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League and Seattle Sounders 2 of the USL. 

Greater Nevada Field will host up to 18 matches in 2017, with 16 coming as regular-season matches for Reno 1868 FC during their inaugural USL campaign.

The USL previously announced that the regular season will expand to 32 matches beginning in 2017. The club will play its first preseason match against the MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes on February 18.

