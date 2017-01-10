Blood Donations Urgently Needed After Flood Temporarily Closed Center

United Blood Services needs your help with donations after it says its center was closed for two days due to area flooding.

You can help those in need just by rolling up your sleeve on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is hosting the 31st annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day in its Paradise Rooms.

All blood donations will go to United Blood Services - and DJ's from every Reno radio station will be there.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 or 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Participants will receive a Super Slice Meal Deal coupon for a 1-topping Super Slice Pizza and a Soda, Hero Rewards redeemable online for a variety of great items at bloodhero.com and free Atlantis gelato.

All participants will also be entered into drawings throughout the day for gift certificates, Atlantis tower room reservations, food vouchers and more!

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.