Avalanche Closes Alpine Meadows Road Near Squaw Valley

The Squaw Valley Fire Department says an avalanche has closed Alpine Meadows Road.

Crews from North Tahoe Fire and Squaw Valley Fire have gone door-to-door to make sure that the 12-14 homes affected are vacant. So far, all appear to be structurally intact and no one has been injured.

Heavy snow is forecast to continue through the day, with continued snowfall tomorrow and Thursday.

Authorities recommend limiting exposure in the known avalanche areas within Squaw Valley.

See the avalanche advisory on the Sierra Avalanche Center webpage for more specific information: http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/advisory#null

Placer County Office of Emergency Services says they sent a phone message to Placer County residents in the southwest corner of the Donner Lake area along the streets of Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and parts of South Shore Dr. concerning avalanche danger.

Officials are advising residents of the south west Donner Lake area along Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and parts of South Shore Dr. that a high avalanche danger exists and will probably continue for the next few days. They say homes along Washoe Cir., Conifer Dr., and South Shore Dr., are in an avalanche zone due to the slopes above them and may consider evacuating. Even though there are many areas of heavy forest above these homes, avalanches can run into areas of mature forest.

Authorities say a backcountry avalanche warning is in effect in the Truckee – Tahoe area and travel in avalanche terrain, on or below slopes 30 degrees and steeper is not recommended.