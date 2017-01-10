Traffic Moving After Overturned Semi Blocked 395 at Red Rock - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Traffic Moving After Overturned Semi Blocked 395 at Red Rock

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Highway Patrol tells us that the semi-truck has been moved to the shoulder after previously blocking all southbound lanes. 

Traffic is able to pass but is still moving slowly. 

Late Tuesday morning NHP says that a semi truck with a box trailer overturned on Highway 395 near Red Rock

The driver is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not known at this time. 

