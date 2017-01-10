Bishop Manogue Names New Head Football Coach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bishop Manogue Names New Head Football Coach

Posted: Updated:

From Bishop Manogue Catholic High School:

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is proud to announce they have selected Ernie Howren as the new head football coach. Howren comes to Bishop Manogue from Reed High School and replaces Thomas Peregrin, after he recently resigned as head football coach to take on a more robust teaching role. 

“After a search was conducted, we are ecstatic Ernie will be joining the Bishop Manogue team. His vast experience leading football teams to victory and his relationships in the community will serve him well as our new head coach” remarks Bri Thoreson, Bishop Manogue Principal. “He is Catholic, a strongly principled educator, and a proven leader on the field. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Bishop Manogue family.”

Howren has successfully lead the Reed football program for the past 16 years, with a 146-54 overall record and seven regional titles.

“After 16 years at Reed High School, I am thankful for the relationships and friendships I have built and will certainly miss the players and fellow coaches. However, I am thrilled to join the Miner family and am excited for what is to come” says Howren.  

Howren is beginning to transition into his new role effective immediately. 

From Bishop Manogue Catholic High School:

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.