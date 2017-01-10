Bishop Manogue Names New Head Football Coach

From Bishop Manogue Catholic High School:

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School is proud to announce they have selected Ernie Howren as the new head football coach. Howren comes to Bishop Manogue from Reed High School and replaces Thomas Peregrin, after he recently resigned as head football coach to take on a more robust teaching role.

“After a search was conducted, we are ecstatic Ernie will be joining the Bishop Manogue team. His vast experience leading football teams to victory and his relationships in the community will serve him well as our new head coach” remarks Bri Thoreson, Bishop Manogue Principal. “He is Catholic, a strongly principled educator, and a proven leader on the field. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Bishop Manogue family.”

Howren has successfully lead the Reed football program for the past 16 years, with a 146-54 overall record and seven regional titles.

“After 16 years at Reed High School, I am thankful for the relationships and friendships I have built and will certainly miss the players and fellow coaches. However, I am thrilled to join the Miner family and am excited for what is to come” says Howren.

Howren is beginning to transition into his new role effective immediately.

