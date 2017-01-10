TMWA Says Water is Safe to Drink

From Truckee Meadows Water Authority:

Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) says it wants to assure all TMWA customers that at no time during the flood event was the water system ever compromised. The water from TMWA is, and has been, safe to drink. Despite flood conditions throughout the Truckee Meadows this last weekend, the TMWA delivery system suffered no significant damage.

“Without a doubt we watch things very closely during a flood event,” said Will Raymond, Water Operations Supervisor. “We were definitely in an all-hands-on-deck mode throughout the weekend. I’m happy to say we got through it in one piece and our customers can rest assured their water is safe to drink.”

Once again, TMWA wants to emphasize that all customers within their service area should feel comfortable and confident that their water was never compromised and the water is safe to drink.

If there are any questions from TMWA customers regarding water quality, please feel free to contact TMWA’s Water Quality department at 834-8118 or waterquality@tmwa.com.

