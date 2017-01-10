Lockwood Waterline Repaired; Storey County, Road Closures Update

Storey County says a water line has been repaired at Lockwood, but that a boil water order remains in effect until Thursday.

Road closures in effect:

• State Route 341 Geiger Grade and Truck Route open between Virginia City, Reno and Carson City

• State Route 342 Gold Hill closed by NDOT except to local traffic southbound from Virginia City

• USA Parkway/State Route 439 open

• Six Mile Canyon closed for two to three weeks

• Canyon Way south of LCC in Lockwood soon open to CMEX mine traffic only, temporary local road closures may still be in effect

Contact NVFlood17@storeycounty.org and 775-847-INFO (4636) for updates.



School updates available online at www.storey.k12.nv.us.

(From Storey County)