NHP: Idaho Man Dies in Rollover Crash North of Winnemucca

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say an Idaho man died in a rollover crash on US 95 north of Winnemucca early Saturday morning.

Troopers say 66-year-old Thomas Galas of Nampa was heading north on US95 just before 6 a.m. when the Jeep he was driving went off the roadway and overturned.

They say a preliminary investigation stated Galas may have had a medical emergency prior to the crash.