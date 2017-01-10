Sparks Opens Streets in Industrial Area; Reno Streets Reopen

The City of Reno has reopened all bridges, and streets following this weekend's area flooding.

Meanwhile, Sparks City crews worked through the night and the City can now reopen all roads in the Sparks Industrial area. While streets are now open, observe caution and reduce your speed as City crews continue to attend to debris, mud and maintenance issues on all of the streets in this area. Maintenance issues include but are not limited to pot holes created from the high water levels.

Additionally, Kleppe Lane is open but is currently not a through street as the road berm at the North Truckee Drain will remain in place for the next two days.

The Truckee River Trail along with Rock Park continue to be closed until the Truckee River recedes enough to allow maintenance crews to assess damage and make repairs to the facilities.

SANDBAG RETURN:

The public is asked to keep sandbags through the upcoming weather events for the next few days then return the bags to the locations they were obtained from.

(From the City of Sparks)