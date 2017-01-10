Carson River Reaches Major Flood Status, at Approximately 11 Feet

Carson City residents are waking up to a drier morning on Tuesday; however the Carson River has risen overnight to major flood status. The river is running fast and high, at approximately 11 feet. While authorities don’t anticipate any structures being threatened by this rise in the river, banks are being eroded.

US 395 has reopened in both directions south of Carson City.

Morgan Mill Road in Carson City is also closed due to flooding.

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning. Strong winds after the recent heavy rainfall may result in more uprooted trees and damage to power lines. Authorities are warning motorists of rapidly changing conditions and strong cross winds on Highways 50 and 395. Rain and snow are likely throughout the day.

Carson City staff continues to monitor the river, streets and utilities to address potential hazards and they are urging citizens to avoid river banks. The Carson River water level is at major flood stage with a rushing water flow producing very turbulent water. The characteristics of the river can change dramatically as the water level rises or falls.

Damage Assessment teams will continue their work Tuesday, and they encourage motorists to be watchful of City crews working as they continue to mitigate and assess storm damage.

Lyon County has four NDF (96 People) Hand Crews sandbagging from the Harbor/Marina Drive area in Dayton and will be moving their efforts east along the Carson River. The Lyon County Search & Rescue is transporting filled sand bags to locations using Central Lyon County Fire Protection District resources.

LCSAR is also patrolling the roadways that parallel the Carson River to report on current flooding and new flood prone areas. Road Crews are building a temporary fix on Dayton Toll Road for residents to get out. Road crews are also completing repairs to numerous roads damaged by recent flooding.

Lyon County and NDF Crews are actively sandbagging along the Carson River. The Dayton shelter is open as a precaution and to ensure that the citizens affected by river flooding have a safe place to stay. Lyon County has been advised that we can expect high water for a long duration. Citizens coming to the shelter are reminded to bring their medications.

Stay Updated:

Current incident information can be found at www.carson.org/flood. Residents are encouraged to call the Flood Hotline for non-life-threatening reporting and questions at 887-2355.

Social media users are encouraged to share information related to the event using the official hashtag #NVFlood17.

(From carson.org, Lyon County)