President Obama to Give Farewell Address Tuesday Night

President Barack Obama goes back to where it all started today, making his final presidential speech in Chicago, where his political career got its start.



He's expected to tell Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president.



But he's likely to issue some warnings about the politics of his successor, Donald Trump, who has pledged to overturn much of what Obama has put in place, including the Affordable Care Act.



Obama says he leaves with two basic lessons: that Americans are fundamentally good, and that change can happen.

