Senate Confirmations Hearings for 2 Trump Picks Delayed

On Saturday just before noon officials have issued an evacuation notice for homes in the Rancho Haven Community.More >>
Reno 1868 FC’s hot-streak continued Saturday night in Canada as the team earned a point on the road. Forward Brian Brown’s goal in the 73rd minute helped Reno 1868 FC secure a point in the 1-1 draw and helped Reno remain in the top half of the USL’s Western Conference standings.More >>
Fire officials now say that the fire was caused by sparks coming off of a truck towing a trailer traveling on US 395.More >>
Governor Sandoval was appointed the new chair of the National Governor's Association Saturday at their convention in Rhode Island.More >>
The Reno Fire Department responded quickly to a brush fire caused by a vehicle that blew a tire.More >>
The site of the former Park Lane Mall has been a Reno eyesore for a decade, but in about a week, construction is officially beginning on a massive new development there.More >>
