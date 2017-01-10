Senate Confirmations Hearings for 2 Trump Picks Delayed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senate Confirmations Hearings for 2 Trump Picks Delayed

Congressional aides say Senate confirmation hearings for the candidates Donald Trump picked to run the CIA and Education Department are being delayed.
    
The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold its hearing for Mike Pompeo, the Republican congressman from Kansas tapped to lead the CIA, on Thursday instead of Wednesday, when three other confirmation hearings are slated to occur.
    
The confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, Trump's choice for the Education Department, has been moved from Wednesday to next week. Members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee have not yet received key information about DeVos, including financial disclosure statements.
    
The shifts followed discussions between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Chuck Schumer of New York, the chamber's top Democrat.
    
Democrats had urged GOP leaders to slow their aggressive hearing schedule, which includes Trump's picks for the nation's top diplomat, lead law enforcement officer and head of homeland security, among others.

