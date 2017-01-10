Winter Storm Closes Major Roads; Crews Remove Snow in South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe is experiencing a Tier 4 storm Tuesday, which is the highest level storm. City snow removal crews are out in force removing snow throughout the City. They're focus at this time is removing snow on primary arterial and collector roadways such as;

• Pioneer Trail

• Al Tahoe Blvd.

• Tahoe Keys Blvd.

• Venice Drive

• Sierra Blvd.

• Ski Run Blvd.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “a Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Sierra through Wednesday morning. Dangerous and potentially life threatening blizzard conditions are possible in the Sierra Mountains. Multiple feet of snowfall are expected. Strong winds will produce zero visibility in whiteout conditions along with high drifting snow. Do not attempt to travel as first responders may not be able to rescue you. Travel may already be impossible with several road closures due to heavy snow already being reported. Even a short walk could be deadly if you become disoriented. Avalanche danger will remain high through this storm. Stay home, stay safe!”

City snow removal crews will try to get to residential neighborhoods after removing snow on primary arterial and collector roadways. Authorities ask for the community’s patience as it may be sometime before we are able to remove snow in the residential neighborhoods and it may be a single lane plow.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a "HIGH" avalanche danger for Tuesday.

Blizzard Warning:

Blizzard warning has been issued for the following areas.

Greater Lake Tahoe Area:

Glenbrook, Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee

Mono County:

Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, Mammoth Lakes

Road Closures:

Interstate 80 is CLOSED at the California state line because of white out conditions at the top of Donner Pass. Cars and trucks are being turned around at Gold Ranch. Drivers who can prove they are from Truckee or North Lake Tahoe are being allowed to pass with chain requirements.

State Route 431 (Mount Rose Highway) is CLOSED in both directions from Douglas Fir Drive to Fairview/Apollo.

State Route 207 is CLOSED in both directions between Foothill and Tramway due to a sinkhole.

State Route 341 Geiger Grade is OPEN with chains and snow tires required.

State Route 342 to Gold Hill is CLOSED for several days, except to local residents southbound from Virginia City.

State Route 446 CLOSED in both directions from Pyramid Lake Highway to State Route 447.

State Route 447 is CLOSED in both directions from mile post 0 to mile post 13 in Washoe County.

Highway 395 is OPEN in both directions south of Carson City.

CA-89 is CLOSED at the south west edge of Lake Tahoe. The rest of the highway has a chains or snow tires requirement.

CA-267 is CLOSED from Northstar Drive to Mt. Watson Road. The rest of the highway has chains or snow tires requirement.

Business Closures:

South Lake Tahoe City Administration offices are closed today to non-essential personnel due to extraordinary snow event. Snow removal crews are out in full force.

(City of South Lake Tahoe contributed to this report.)