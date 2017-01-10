Sparks Fire Department Respond to Structure Fire

Sparks Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of Eric Avenue and Probasco Way in Sparks.

Officials say the fire was reported by a neighbor and most of the damage occurred on the exterior of the structure.

The fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews and no other homes were affected, no one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reported injuries to citizens or fire department personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.