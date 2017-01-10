Downtown Business Impacted by Flood

City officials in downtown Reno are busy assessing the damage and debris following Sunday night’s flood. Although workers at some businesses in downtown say the flood brought good rather than harm.

Jessica Hansen with Java Jungle says when the people were done watching the river rise; individuals would go inside her shop to talk about the river.

"Business was just popping yesterday, there were so many people to get coffee," says Hansen.

Hansen says despite being open during the flood event, Java Jungle was still prepared for the worst.

"We put up the sand bags to make sure none of the water got inside, but none of the water came up to the street anyway," says Hansen.

She says because no water breached inside the businesses, it’s meant no cleanup efforts. However Councilwoman Neoma Jardon says the same can’t be said for some of downtown Reno’s streets and parks.

“The cleanup efforts and the assessments are ongoing, so we know there was some flooding there was some debris and some mud," says Jardon.

In the end, Jardon says downtown's impact was better than expected.

“With all of the other jurisdictions and other entities coming together to make sure a week ago we were doing advanced preparations and it paid off,” says Jardon.