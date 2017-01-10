Bighorns Get Win Over Grand Rapids

The Reno Bighorns (8-13) defeated the Grand Rapids Drive (11-12) 107-101 Monday night at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Lamar Patterson led the Bighorns with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while affiliate player Isaiah Cousins followed Patterson closely scoring 19 points, grabbing seven rebounds and adding eight assists. Kings Assignment Player Skal Labissiere logged a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Kevin Murphy paced the Drive with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Ramon Harris had 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The first quarter was a tightly contested battle that saw eight lead changed and four ties. The teams matched each other point-for-point knotting the score up at 20 at the 2:52 before the Bighorns pulled away to have a 28-22 lead heading into the second frame.

The Bighorns controlled the second frame, leading the Drive by more than nine in the quarter behind a 52.6% shooting effort compared to the Drive shooting 40.9%. Papagiannis lead the Bighorns in the frame scoring eight points going 4-5 from the field. The Bighorns went into the locker room at the half with a 52-46 lead.

The Drive rallied back coming out of the break to edge the Bighorns by one mid-way through the third frame. The Bighorns pulled away after a triple from Cousins and Patterson to lead by nine at the 2:00 mark. Drive’s Jordan Crawford scored three to cut the Drive’s deficit to six before Patterson scored three after stepping to the line twice to hold a nine-point lead over the Drive at the end of the third quarter. Labissiere and Cousins combined for 20 points in the frame.

The momentum remained for the Bighorns to begin the final frame behind a 10-2 run to open their lead to as many as 17 by the 8:07 mark. Fueled by a 10-point spurt from Ray McCallum, the Drive cut their deficit to four with 1:36 left in play. The Bighorns would not relinquish the lead to secure a 107-101 victory over the Drive.

Patterson scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half.

The Bighorns will return to the Reno Events Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to face the Austin Spurs at 7 pm.

Reno Bighorns Press Release