Gov. Sandoval Tours Flood Sites

Less than a day after the Truckee River crested, Governor Brian Sandoval headed out to assess the damage left behind by Sunday's storm. The tour included stops in Pyramid Lake, Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Douglas County. While the storm did a lot of damage to some roads, businesses, and homes, Sandoval says it could have been much worse.

"We were lucky. We caught a break because we were able to anticipate that this storm was coming. So, it gave us a bit of a window to get ready, and that's what everyone did," Sandoval said.

He gave a lot of credit to the teamwork of the various local agencies in northern Nevada, as well as the first responders.

"My absolute thanks go to them," Sandoval said. "They've been out there since the moment that they started in terms of planning and per-positioning assets and then once this hit, they're on the front lines making sure that people are protected."

From the top of the SouthEast Connector, south of the Truckee River, you could see how extensive the water damage was. Most of the agricultural area from the river to Pembroke Drive was underwater, as well as the area of road that is still under construction. The Project Manager of the SouthEast Connector says that is how it was designed.

"Phase One is complete. So, the areas where we had flood mitigation measures in, acted exactly the way that we had estimated they would or planned or designed for this to hold flood waters back," Garth Oksol, Project Manager of the SouthEast Connector said.

Sparks Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Smith agreed with Oksol's assessment, saying there could have been much more damage if it weren't for the planning that happened ahead of time.

"Unfortunately, we've gotten good at this now because this is the third flood in 20 years," Smith said. "So we came through it and we got some luck here, luck there."

There is mercury in the Steamboat Creek area, upstream from the SouthEast Connector, which is supposed to be trapped beneath the future roadway. Oksol says they do not expect that mercury to be displaced by the flood, but they are taking water samples, just to be sure. They do not expect mercury levels to be elevated.

In downtown Reno, the river continues to rage, though flows are decreasing. Sandoval says taking a look at the flood's impact in Reno and Sparks is important for planning.

"Today is kind of a day of assessment to see where the damage is, where we need to divert or direct our resources," Sandoval said.

While the worst of the storm appears to be over, Sandoval and other elected leaders encourage people to stay away from the water.

"This water is freezing cold," Sandoval said. "It's moving at an incredible pace, and we've got a massive winter snow storm that's coming in right behind this."

Along with the SouthEast Connector project, Sandoval credits the new Virginia Street Bridge for decreasing flood risk during the storm.

"All the debris that did come down the river was able to pass under that, which is really significant, in terms of preventing the overflow," Sandoval said.

While there are some homes and businesses damaged, Sandoval is pleased with how the community worked together and that there was no loss of life, due to the storm.

"We didn't lose any lives. I'm not aware of anybody who was injured and that we were able to get that did have some damage to their homes some help," Sandoval said.