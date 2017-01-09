Downtown Homeless Get Shelter During The Storm

Over the stormy weekend, the gym at Wooster High School in Reno was home to many of our area's homeless.

Now that the flooding has subsided, we checked in to see how it worked out and what's next for some 150 men and women.

Even pets got a place to shelter from the storm; more than a dozen cats and dogs were resting in their respective kennels while their owners ate breakfast.

This big group of men and women usually get help from Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and Volunteers of America.

"There are about 97 that we can keep in the permanent overflow they're all here because we thought maybe that would flood" says Pat Cashell, Regional Director of Volunteers of America, Northern Nevada.

Plus an additional 60 people who were living in tents near the river in Reno and Sparks, those at highest risk of being swept away by the rising Truckee, all were given meals and a place to sleep.

Kelly Chavez says she had a very positive experience; "Awesome, awesome. A lot of hospitality, a lot of love."

Several agencies, with the help of plenty of volunteers, were able to shelter and feed those in need for two days and nights, during the worst of the storm.

"Over the weekend we were able to have the St Vincent's dining room open to be able to provide a safe place for people to go, if they needed a safe place to go and hang out while they were waiting for transportation to one of the emergency shelters" said Matt Vaughan with Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

After a meal at the end of the day on Monday, the 100 plus people who'd been sheltering at Wooster High School were bussed back to downtown Reno.

So, what’s next?

"Somehow, somewhere, I'm gonna find room for all 150, if 150 of them wanna stay with us", says Cashell.

"We're so grateful for all of the support from all of the other agencies,“ explains Vaughan. “Volunteers of America, Red Cross, of course the local high schools, all the city officials and county officials, it's really a group effort"

Gratitude also, from Chavez, who begins to cry when she thinks of her parents - living a world away, on the east coast; "I wanna do the right thing, because I am my family's prodigy", she says.

Tomorrow the gym at Wooster, will go back to being used by the high school students.