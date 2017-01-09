WCSD Board to Welcome New Members at Tuesday Meeting

From the Washoe County School District:

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees will welcome four new members and three returning members at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Dr. Debra Feemster, Katy Simon Holland, Scott Kelley, and Malena Raymond will join Dr. Angie Taylor, Verónica Frenkel, and John Mayer on the Board of Trustees.

The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. with a swearing-in ceremony for each elected or re-elected member, followed by the election of officers. Members of the media will have an opportunity to interview Trustees after the election of officers.

“This is an exciting time for our Board and our District,” said Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “I look forward to welcoming our new Trustees and I am impressed at the wealth of experience they will bring to our District. I know we will work well together as a team on behalf of our 64,000 students, and I’m eager to get started.”

Dr. Debra Feemster will represent District C on the Board of Trustees. A longtime educator for WCSD, she served as a Language Arts Special Education teacher, parent involvement coordinator, principal of Procter Hug High School, and director of the Equity and Diversity Department. She has lived in Nevada for more than four decades and holds three degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno. She also serves the community as a member of the Nevada Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, as well as the NAACP Education Chair.

Katy Simon Holland was elected to represent District G, and brings a diverse range of accomplishments to the Board. She worked as a teacher, counselor, small business owner, and Washoe County manager. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno in counseling. Holland has been a member of 17 boards that focus on providing support and resources for children including United Way and the Children’s Cabinet. She also serves as a volunteer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Scott Kelley will represent District A when he assumes his seat on the Board of Trustees. He served as a Trustee from 2009-2012, and worked with other Trustees to increase the graduation rate from 56 percent to 70 percent. Kelley currently works in the Governor’s Office of Energy where he helps ensure that Nevada is a leader in renewable energy production. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and 173rd Airborne Brigade before he was honorably discharged in 2005.

Malena Raymond will represent District D for the Board of Trustees. A passionate proponent of arts education, she supports the work of the Sierra Arts Foundation, which integrates the arts into student’s curriculum and everyday lives. She has worked for the Nevada Museum of Art, Renown Health Foundation, and the Nevada Women’s Fund, where she evaluated talent, negotiated contracts, and managed budgets. She is currently employed by the Committee to Aid Abused Women (CAAW), where she provides crucial support for families who are experiencing home violence. She also serves on the board of the Nevada Museum of Art.

Dr. Angie Taylor was initially appointed to the Board of Trustees in the fall of 2014, served as president of the Board, and was elected to serve a full term on the Board as representative for District E in 2016. She earned her doctorate in Educational Leadership, a master’s degree in Public Administration and Policy, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. She has a long history of leadership and community service that includes more than two decades of service in a variety of leadership positions at UNR, and board membership for Access to Healthcare Network of Nevada, Education Alliance of Washoe County, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Junior League of Reno, and Nevada System of Higher Education. Under her leadership on the WCSD Board of Trustees, the District achieved a record high graduation rate of 77 percent.

John Mayer represents District B on the WCSD Board of Trustees. First elected to the Board in 2011, he has been heavily involved in a variety of community programs. A lifelong resident of Sparks, he served as a teacher, coach, and principal, retiring from WCSD in 2000 after decades of service. He was elected to the Sparks City Council where he represented Ward 1 for 17 years, and also represented the City of Sparks on the Regional Transportation Commission. He has served on the board for the Sparks Heritage Museum and Disabilities Resources.

Verónica Frenkel, M.A. represents District F, an at-large position for the Board of Trustees. Her professional resume reflects a strong dedication to children and families of Nevada that spans more than two decades. She has served as consultant and facilitator for the Nevada AB348 Legislative Task Force on Children and Domestic Violence, Domestic Violence Ombudsman with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, and Education and Development Officer for the Nevada Department of Personnel. She earned her master’s degree in Government from the University of Texas, Austin, and a second master’s degree in Human Resources from Webster University. She is a member of the Truckee Meadows Tomorrow board and sings with the Reno Philharmonic Chorus.

