Truckee River Nears Crest at Vista Gauge in Sparks

Truckee River Nears Crest at Vista Gauge in Sparks

According to the National Weather Service the Truckee River at Vista is nearing, if not reaching, its crest as of 7:15 a.m. 

Looking at the chart, you'll see that the river has reached 19.5 ft and appears to be leveling off. 

At this gauge the Truckee River reaches a major flood stage at 21 feet, moderate flood stage at 18 feet, and flood stage at 15 feet. 

Historic crests include: 

  • 23.9 ft on 2/1/1963
  • 23.7 ft on 1/2/1997
  • 22.7 ft on 3/18/1907
  • 22.1 ft on 2/18/1986
  • 20.4 ft on 12/31/2005

The public is asked to avoid the area. Many roads are flooded making travel dangerous. 

Channel 2 News will be operating near the river as safely as possible and will bring you updates on the river's level. 

Read the latest on this storm here.

