Truckee River Nears Crest at Vista Gauge in Sparks

According to the National Weather Service the Truckee River at Vista is nearing, if not reaching, its crest as of 7:15 a.m.

Looking at the chart, you'll see that the river has reached 19.5 ft and appears to be leveling off.

At this gauge the Truckee River reaches a major flood stage at 21 feet, moderate flood stage at 18 feet, and flood stage at 15 feet.

Historic crests include:

23.9 ft on 2/1/1963

23.7 ft on 1/2/1997

22.7 ft on 3/18/1907

22.1 ft on 2/18/1986

20.4 ft on 12/31/2005

The public is asked to avoid the area. Many roads are flooded making travel dangerous.

Channel 2 News will be operating near the river as safely as possible and will bring you updates on the river's level.

