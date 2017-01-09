Famous California Tunnel Tree Falls

Washoe County says north & south Red Rock Road is now open for residents, and evacuees are allowed to return home after being displaced by the Cold Springs Fire.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service says the Farad Fire is near the Nevada-California state line. The 747-acre fire is 81% contained.More >>
Sierra Front says crews are responding to a wildfire on the north end of Lahontan Lake. The Spring Fire started just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Sierra Front says the Brenda Fire in Washoe Valley is now 1,000-acres large, and the wildfire is threatening four structures.More >>
The site of the former Park Lane Mall has been a Reno eyesore for a decade, but in about a week, construction is officially beginning on a massive new development there.More >>
Police have released the name of the Reno woman found dead in Dinuba, California. Dinuba Police say they booked 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Reno on unrelated charges on Monday morning.More >>
Detectives believe there are more victims of check fraud and identity theft related to this ongoing investigation.More >>
Early Thursday morning a Reno resident was robbed at gunpoint after answering their front door.More >>
