Sparks Fire Department Responding to Structure Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Fire Department Responding to Structure Fire

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of Prater Way. 

One person was transported by ambulance to the hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown. 

19th Street is closed at Prater Way due to fire equipment. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.