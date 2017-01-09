Boil Water Orders for Northern Nevada

Storey County Emergency Management and Canyon GID (General Improvement District) have issued a boil water order for the next 48 hours.

Authorities say Lockwood's water line should be repaired by and online by Tuesday at 9 a.m. Portable restrooms are available at the Lockwood Fire Station. Showers are available at Rainbow Bend Clubhouse for Rainbow Bend and LCC residents without water. A boil water warning remains in effect Monday night in Lockwood.

As a result of a broken water line due to flood damage at the Cercle De La Cerese bridge, there are approximately 40 homes in the Rainbow Bend subdivision and the Lockwood LCC without water.

Washoe County Health District says residents in the River Belle Mobile Home Park in Verdi, need to boil water at least ten minutes before consuming.

Truckee Meadows Water Authority says the water is safe to drink in the Autumn Hills area in south Reno.

Emergency Coordinating Center is in 24-hour active status. Contact NVFlood17@storeycounty.org and 775-847-INFO (4636) for updates.