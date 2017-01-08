Food Bank of Northern Nevada is Closed Monday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Food Bank of Northern Nevada is Closed Monday

Due to flooding in the area, The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will be closed on Monday, January 9, 2017 for the safety of their staff, volunteers and clients. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada distribution center located at 550 Italy Drive in McCarran, NV 89434 will be closed, and the following distributions and programs are also being cancelled for the day. 

CFSP Senior Food Box Distributions
-    Vintage Hills, 9-9:30
-    Silvercrest Apartments, 10-10:45
-    McGraw Court Apartments, 11:15-12
-    Grace Senior Apartments, 1-1:30

Mobile Harvest Distributions
-    Rehoboth Holy Temple Church, 9-10:30
-    Mill and River Rock, 1-2

SNAP Outreach
-    Rehoboth Holy Temple, 8:30-9:30
-    Community Assistance Center, 9-11:30
-    Central FRC, 9-3
-    Center of Influence, 12-3
-    Mill & River Rock 12-2
-    Churchill County 10 – 2 pm
-    Battle Mountain FRC 10-3 
  
Agency Parking Lot Distributions
-    Sparks Christian Fellowship – AM distribution
-    Church of Jesus Christ Spirit Filled – PM distribution

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.  

