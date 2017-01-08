One Man Dead, 19 Displaced After Apartment Fire

One Person is dead and 19 others have been displaced following an apartment fire near Idlewild Park Sunday afternoon.

The Reno Police Department responded to the Shamrock Apartments, located at 1185 West 2nd Street, around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they initiated attack and met a male occupant at the door. The man then collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed the fire was sparked because the man was smoking in his bed. The man also had an oxygen tank, which firefighters tell us affected the fire.

The 19 other occupants of the Shamrock Apartments are being displaced with the help of Red Cross.