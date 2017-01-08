One Man Dead, 19 Displaced After Apartment Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Man Dead, 19 Displaced After Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:

One Person is dead and 19 others have been displaced following an apartment fire near Idlewild Park Sunday afternoon.

The Reno Police Department responded to the Shamrock Apartments, located at 1185 West 2nd Street, around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they initiated attack and met a male occupant at the door. The man then collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

An investigation revealed the fire was sparked because the man was smoking in his bed. The man also had an oxygen tank, which firefighters tell us affected  the fire.

The 19 other occupants of the Shamrock Apartments are being displaced with the help of Red Cross.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.