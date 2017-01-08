Area Business Closures Due to Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Area Business Closures Due to Flooding

Posted: Updated:

Business Closures Announced for Monday, January 9th: 

Governor Brian Sandoval has directed non-essential State employees in Northwest Nevada region dealing with the inclement weather system and flooding and under a State of Emergency to stay home from work and off of the roadways on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Three courts in Reno will be closed Monday, Reno Municipal Court, Second Judicial District Court and Reno Justice Court.

Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center will remain open and Veterans Court will be held at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at 650 Ferrari-McLeod Blvd., Reno 89512. Veterans Court participants should arrive at 9:30 a.m. Temporary Protection Order (TPO) applicants may go to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at Ferrari-McLeod Blvd between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to complete a TPO application or call 775-328-3468 for assistance. January 9 will be a non-judicial day for purposes of calculating filing deadlines.

The Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals in Carson City will be closed Monday (1/9) due to the catastrophic flooding in northern Nevada. All deadlines will be extended one (1) court calendar day to accommodate this rare occurrence.

The Downtown Reno Library will be closed, along with several businesses and because the flooding is likely to occur through Monday, it is important to understand that flood-prone facilities will likely be inaccessible on Monday morning.

In Sparks, facilities and operations, with the exception of the Municipal Court (1450 C Street), will be in operation during normal business hours on Monday. They say to contact the court on Tuesday to re-scheduled any court appearances or pay fines at 353-2286.

  • Washoe County District Court (Veterans Court to be held at Jan Evans)
  • Washoe County District Attorney
  • Washoe County Library-Center Street Location
  • Washoe County Technology Services (Edison Way location)
  • Washoe County Public Administrator's Office (Edison Way)
  • Washoe County Regional Animal Services Office
  • Reno City Hall. Reno Direct will not be staffed tomorrow. City of Reno residents should continue to call 2-1-1 for non-emergency information.
  • Department of Social Services-350 South Center location
  • Sparks Justice Court
  • Department of Alternative Sentencing
  • Mills B Lane Justice Center
  • University of Nevada, Reno

St. Vincent's Dining Room will be open to offer a hot meal and will have staff ready to help those in need. All non-emergency offices (i.e. Immigration Assistance and Adoption Services) will be closed, as well as Holy Child Early Learning Center.

Storey County offices are closed except emergency and flood response staff, along with all senior centers

Douglas County Public Library is closed 

The following Carson City agencies and facilities are closed on Monday, January 9, 2017: 

  • Blackwell Park 
  • Brunswick Canyon Access 
  • Carson City Hall 
  • Carson City Health and Human Services 
  • Carson City Library 
  • Carson River Park 
  • Empire Ranch Estates Park 
  • Fuji Park and Carson City Fairgrounds 
  • Multipurpose Athletic Center (MAC) 
  • Mayor’s Park 
  • Meals on Wheel program
  • Mills Park (includes Community Center and Aquatic Facility) 
  • Morgan Mill Road access 
  • Parks, Recreation and Open Space Administration office 
  • Rifle and Pistol Range
  • Senior Center 
  • Silver Saddle Ranch 
  • Sports Complexes (Governor’s Field, Centennial Parkand Pete Livermore) 

NAS Fallon will start operations at 9am on Monday for most personnel 

In addition, all recreation programs including youth before and after school programs and youth camps are cancelled. 

For storm information, including evacuations and road closures click here

For school closures click here

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.