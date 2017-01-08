Area Business Closures Due to Flooding

Business Closures Announced for Monday, January 9th:

Governor Brian Sandoval has directed non-essential State employees in Northwest Nevada region dealing with the inclement weather system and flooding and under a State of Emergency to stay home from work and off of the roadways on Monday, January 9, 2017.

Three courts in Reno will be closed Monday, Reno Municipal Court, Second Judicial District Court and Reno Justice Court.

Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center will remain open and Veterans Court will be held at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at 650 Ferrari-McLeod Blvd., Reno 89512. Veterans Court participants should arrive at 9:30 a.m. Temporary Protection Order (TPO) applicants may go to the Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center at Ferrari-McLeod Blvd between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to complete a TPO application or call 775-328-3468 for assistance. January 9 will be a non-judicial day for purposes of calculating filing deadlines.

The Supreme Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals in Carson City will be closed Monday (1/9) due to the catastrophic flooding in northern Nevada. All deadlines will be extended one (1) court calendar day to accommodate this rare occurrence.

The Downtown Reno Library will be closed, along with several businesses and because the flooding is likely to occur through Monday, it is important to understand that flood-prone facilities will likely be inaccessible on Monday morning.

In Sparks, facilities and operations, with the exception of the Municipal Court (1450 C Street), will be in operation during normal business hours on Monday. They say to contact the court on Tuesday to re-scheduled any court appearances or pay fines at 353-2286.

Washoe County District Court (Veterans Court to be held at Jan Evans)

Washoe County District Attorney

Washoe County Library-Center Street Location

Washoe County Technology Services (Edison Way location)

Washoe County Public Administrator's Office (Edison Way)

Washoe County Regional Animal Services Office

Reno City Hall. Reno Direct will not be staffed tomorrow. City of Reno residents should continue to call 2-1-1 for non-emergency information.

Department of Social Services-350 South Center location

Sparks Justice Court

Department of Alternative Sentencing

Mills B Lane Justice Center

University of Nevada, Reno

St. Vincent's Dining Room will be open to offer a hot meal and will have staff ready to help those in need. All non-emergency offices (i.e. Immigration Assistance and Adoption Services) will be closed, as well as Holy Child Early Learning Center.

Storey County offices are closed except emergency and flood response staff, along with all senior centers

Douglas County Public Library is closed

The following Carson City agencies and facilities are closed on Monday, January 9, 2017:

Blackwell Park

Brunswick Canyon Access

Carson City Hall

Carson City Health and Human Services

Carson City Library

Carson River Park

Empire Ranch Estates Park

Fuji Park and Carson City Fairgrounds

Multipurpose Athletic Center (MAC)

Mayor’s Park

Meals on Wheel program

Mills Park (includes Community Center and Aquatic Facility)

Morgan Mill Road access

Parks, Recreation and Open Space Administration office

Rifle and Pistol Range

Senior Center

Silver Saddle Ranch

Sports Complexes (Governor’s Field, Centennial Parkand Pete Livermore)

NAS Fallon will start operations at 9am on Monday for most personnel

In addition, all recreation programs including youth before and after school programs and youth camps are cancelled.

