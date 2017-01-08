Washoe County Flooding Update 1:30PM Saturday

During a live press conference, authorities said there is some small stream flooding across Washoe County.

Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston said, "we have a full emergency operations center activation and we’re under a flood alert. Flooding has begun. Small streams, tributaries throughout the county.. .expect to continue next 24 hours that will eventually lead to river flooding that we’re preparing for right now."

The National Weather Service says moderate flooding is occurring on Galena Creek. Expect flooding of roads, bridges and Galena Creek Park campground. "One of the most impressive atmospheric set ups that we’ve seen in a long time for a potential flood in the region. What we’re doing right now is we’re tracking our forecast. The observations are tracking really close to what we have for the forecast. So we have high confidence in seeing that moderate to major flooding later on today, this evening, and early tomorrow morning along the Truckee River (also Carson River). I do want to mention that we do have additional storms forecast to come into the region after this one."

The Washoe County Health District also discussed potential health risks. For more details, go to washoehealth.org. People are also urged to take precautions against food spoilage due to possible power outages, and don't use wells in flood areas.

For more information, you can always call 211.