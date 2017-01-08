NV Energy and Liberty Utilities Power Outages

During Sunday's storm at it's peak approximately 4,000 people in northern Nevada were without power.

On Monday morning nearly all outages had been resolved.

North Tahoe Fire Protection District shared some information on their Facebook page for residents facing outages between Meeks Bay and Tahoe City. They posted:

Message from Liberty Utilities Website:

Update Jan. 8 @ 7:30 pm Estimated restoration time for customers from Meeks Bay to Tahoe City has been extended to midnight at the earliest as the traffic control team was delayed along I-80 and Liberty’s crews could not begin work along Hwy 89 until they arrived. Any customers in the Tahoe City region that are currently out of power as of 6:45pm today will remain out until midnight at the earliest. West shore customers from Emerald Bay to Tahoe City will also be out until midnight at the earliest. Customers south of Homewood should plan on being out of power beyond midnight due to falling trees and mudslides; we do not have an estimated restoration time for this area. There are sporadic outages throughout the service territory due to falling trees/branches. Customers with damage to service wire feeding their home should plan on being out for 24-48 hours. Please continue to check the website, including the Outage Map page to receive updates as our Customer Call Center will not have the latest information. Thank you. Emergency: 1-844-245-6868

Message from Lassen Municipal Utility District website:

January 9, 2017 ; 2:46pm: PG&E has not been able to locate the damaged lines that are causing the LMUD outage. As of this time, all LMUD customers are still without power. We have been allotted a small amount of emergency back-up power from PG&E’s alternative feed – this line is very unstable and not able to hold enough load to serve all of LMUD’s customers at once. Starting at 2:00pm on Monday, January 9th, LMUD will be providing intermittent power to sections of customers. Power will be restored to sections of customers for 1 to 2 hours at a time. This will continue as long as the back-up power holds and until PG&E has restored regular power service to the LMUD system.

January 8, 2017: Due to damage to PG&E lines that serve the LMUD system, ALL LMUD CUSTOMERS are without power. PG&E estimates that they will not be able to reach the damaged lines tonight – there is no estimated time of restoration at this time. LMUD will update this page as more information becomes available. We are also posting information on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lassenmud.

This page is updated whenever information is available on major outages. Our operations center is only aware of unexpected outages when they are reported by our customers. Please help us keep our information updated by reporting interruptions in your power. Contact Us To receive text alert messages with information regarding major outages please text the letters LMUD to 95577. Standard text messaging fees may apply.

With possible flash flooding this weekend in the Reno/Sparks area, NV Energy is encouraging all customers to follow these electrical safety tips at http://bit.ly/2jifuxt