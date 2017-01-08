Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash Leaves 80 Year-Old Man With Serious Injures

The Reno Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that left an elderly man with serious injuries.

Reno Police, Reno Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of West 4th St and Keystone Ave on the report of a subject down in the roadway around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon their arrival they located a 80 year old male with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Evidence on scene indicated that the subject was struck by a vehicle that had left the scene after the accident. There were no witnesses to the accident.

Because there was no witness there is not yet any description of the suspect vehicle, and it is unknown how long the pedestrian was down in the roadway before being located. Investigators are currently examining evidence, and reviewing surveillance from local businesses.

The identity of the pedestrian who was struck is being withheld at this time.

Anyone who may have information that could help investigators should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2141, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness,com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW. A $500 reward is being offered.