Epic Comeback Leads to Overtime Win for the Nevada Men's Basketball Team

The Nevada Men's Basketball team trailed the New Mexico Lobos by 25 points with 11 minutes left, 19 points with four and half minutes to go, and 11 points with a minute on the clock, and then won in Overtime 105-104.

For 39 minutes Saturday Night it appeared the Nevada Wolf Pack would lose their fourth game of the season and fourth game by double digits in The Pit at New Mexico. Then they got hot from beyond the arc.

Jordan Caroline would come up with a steal and pass ahead to walk-on Charley Tooley who hit three-pointer to get Nevada within 11 points. That followed by five consecutive three pointers, four from Marcus Marshall and one from Caroline. Marshall's final three with seven seconds left sent the game into overtime.

In OT Nevada again found themselves trailing, with eight seconds left and down two points Caroline would bring the ball up the court and drain the eventual game winning three pointer concluding a 25 point comeback for the Wolf Pack.

The win improves Nevada's overall record to (14-3), and (3-1) in Mountain West play.

Jordan Caroline led all scorers with a career high 45 points, the most by a Wolf Pack player since the 1990-91 season. He also collected 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the year.

Marcus Marshall added 26 points including six three-pointers. While Cameron Oliver was the other Wolf Pack player in double figures with a solid 13 point, nine rebound performance.

Next up for the Pack they will again be on the road on Saturday, January 14th when they will face the Wyoming Cowboys.