Weather Discussion: Rain Potential Update

With warm moist air moving up from the Pacific, flooding is still likely in the Truckee Meadows on Sunday and Monday. The rain will get heavier overnight and throughout the day on Sunday before the snow level starts to lower early Monday morning.

In Truckee, the river will reach minor flood stage Sunday morning and crest late Sunday afternoon at 7.6 feet, or about a foot above major flood stage.

Downtown, we’ll start seeing some effects in the late morning with cresting in the evening hours.

At Vista in Sparks, cresting occurs late Sunday night into Monday morning around 3 a.m.

Warm moist air not only melts portions of our snow pack, but a couple inches of rain in Reno is also a lot for our drainage systems and creeks to handle within a short period of time. By Sunday morning, rain totals will range from a couple inches in Reno to a few inches in our higher elevations. Grand totals will be anywhere from 2-4” in the valley to up to a foot in our mountains. The hills could see over six inches of rain as well.



As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, there are a couple different areas of rain, the southern branch has more moisture and will move farther north overnight. As this branch lifts north rainfall rates will increase rapidly. Perceptible water values are over an inch in California, which is an enormous amount of water for our area. Temperatures will also be quite warm on Sunday with highs near 50 degrees in Reno as well as around Lake Tahoe.

The snow level will wobble up and down early Saturday night before peaking Sunday morning around 10,000 feet; which means a few flakes are possible along Mount Rose Highway and at pass level before early Sunday. We’re having a tough time getting rid of cold air in the Basin, which means more wintry weather is possible there both Saturday night and on Sunday. Snow level drops to pass level Monday morning.



